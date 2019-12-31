Fred Rosser AKA Darren Young reveals a big possible match that The Undertaker could have next (Exclusive)

Fred Rosser and The Undertaker.

WrestleMania 30 was in the spotlight on the second episode of Sportskeeda's The Rosser Rewind. Host Korey Gunz was joined by Fred Rosser AKA Darren Young on the podcast and they discussed the PPV that marked the end of The Undertaker's iconic streak.

Rosser briefly diverted from the topic and said that he wishes to see The Undertaker and Sting face each other in a dream match.

I'm sorry to get off track but I'm looking forward to someday seeing The Undertaker taking on Sting. That's a dream match that definitely needs to happen right now.

Rosser would reiterate his desire later on in the podcast with Korey Gunz adding that Sting himself is pushing for a match against The Deadman.

Fred Rosser:

Well, like I said, I'm looking to see Undertaker and Sting. Like those guys have got to fight!

Korey Gunz:

And Sting wants it, he did an interview just a couple of weeks ago saying that if there was still one match that he thinks he can get himself in shape and he thinks he can muster up what he needed to for, then it would be for The Undertaker and we've seen Undertaker/Goldberg, you know, we've seen a lot of Undertaker matches probably thought we'd never see, so I see no reason why not give us an Undertaker vs. Sting match.

Sting vs, The Undertaker has been on the wishlist of many pro wrestling fans but many complications have prevented the WWE from booking the massive showdown.

The former WCW Champion was forced to retire due to a neck injury and while he has stated that he can wrestle again if it was for a match against The Phenom, will the WWE doctors give him the green signal?

Could we actually see Undertaker vs. Sting at WrestleMania 36?