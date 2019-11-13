Fred Rosser, formerly known as WWE Superstar Darren Young, joins Sportskeeda Wrestling

Darren Young has joined Sportskeeda Wrestling!

We, at Sportskeeda Wrestling, are delighted to announce today that Fred Rosser, formerly known as WWE Superstar Darren Young, has joined our writing staff.

Sportskeeda Wrestling is delighted to announce that former WWE Tag Team Champion @realfredrosser has officially joined our writing team.



Rosser is one of the true innovators of professional wrestling. While under the moniker of Darren Young, "Mr. No Days Off" became the first ever openly gay active WWE Superstar - but he's also had an incredible career in his own right, being a crucial part of Nexus and participating in one of WWE's most memorable segments of all time when the faction invaded RAW.

Rosser is also a former WWE Tag Team Champion having formed the popular team of Prime Time Players alongside Titus O'Neil, and would also be paired with the legendary Bob Backlund during his time in WWE.

The WWE veteran will bring a wealth of experience from his thus far 17-year career in professional wrestling to Sportskeeda, and we're incredibly excited to have him on board.

Back in August, I had the pleasure of chatting with Fred for our Dropkick DiSKussions series, where we merely scraped the surface of his experience of the world of professional wrestling. You can watch that entire interview below or read it here.

