Friday Night SmackDown featuring crazy crowd reactions, interview program returning - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

After an extremely busy weekend for WWE Network and Peacock, fans have been treated to even more exciting programming throughout the week. Fans of classic content, in particular, lucked out with the new additions.

Ten episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling from 1980 were added to the archives on Monday. They were joined by a new episode of RAW Talk. Additionally, an archived edition of NXT was added to both platforms on Tuesday.

The content continued on Wednesday with a month-old episode of Monday Night RAW. In addition to RAW, a new episode of The Bump aired featuring Titus O'Neil, Chelsea Green, Sonya Deville, and Seth Rollins. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added on Thursday.

While the influx of classic content helped boost the programming throughout the week, things are set to slow down significantly over the weekend. This article will look at five new shows coming to the platform over the next few days.

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

The SmackDown LowDown is back after two weeks with a brand new episode. The show will stream on both WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday, June 2nd, beginning at 10 AM EST.

For those unaware, the series typically features Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond as the hosts. The two break down the events from SmackDown with select interviews from the arena spliced in throughout. Megan Morant is typically the one interviewing the talented stars of the blue brand.

There was no new episode of the series last week due to the early start time for Night of Champions, but the prior week's episode can be seen in the video above.

Pretty Deadly, Bayley and IYO SKY, and the duo of Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar were all interviewed by Megan Morant. Butch attacked Pretty Deadly in their interview.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be added to the archives

Two shows that recently aired on other platforms will soon become available on both WWE Network and Peacock. Just like with RAW, they both have a delay due to contractual obligations.

WWE Main Event from May 18th, 2023, will become available on-demand on Saturday, June 3rd. The opening bout from this show saw Emma, who was recently drafted to the red brand, battle Dana Brooke. The main event featured another recent draftee in Tegan Nox, battle Nikki Cross.

Friday Night SmackDown from May 5th, 2023, will be added to the archives on Sunday, June 4th. This special episode of the blue brand took place in Puerto Rico just one night before Backlash and featured a mixed tag team match main event, plus Cody Rhodes vowing revenge on Brock Lesnar.

Due to the location, the crowd was much louder and more excited than standard American audiences, which helped the atmosphere.

#2. A wXw Wrestling show will be added on-demand

wXw Wrestling's 16 Carat Gold 2023 Night 3 is set to arrive on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The show has been announced to arrive on-demand at 12 PM EST on Saturday, June 3rd.

The program is the conclusion of the 16 Carat Gold Tournament. Additionally, former IMPACT Wrestling star Davey Richards and former NXT star Alexander Wolfe appeared on the card alongside the usual wXw regulars.

WWE fans who read last week's article may be experiencing deja-vu. That's because this same video was promoted to arrive last week, but it never did. Instead, a wXw We Love Wrestling event was added in place of the final night of the tournament.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Kelani Jordan

NXT Level Up will stream on WWE Network and Peacock beginning at around 10 PM EST on Friday, June 2nd. The program will then be available on-demand for Network subscribers, while Peacock subscribers will have to wait around two weeks for the show to become available in the archives.

The upcoming episode of Level Up will feature three big matches. What appears to be the main event of the show saw Hank Walker and Tank Ledger team up against Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. Both stars are aiming to make a splash in the NXT Tag Team Championship scene.

The card will also feature Quincy Elliott vs. Kale Dixon and Kiana James vs. Kelani Jordan. A fourth bout was taped with Luca Crusifino battling Myles Borne, but it isn't clear if the bout was a dark match or will be used on next week's edition of the program.

