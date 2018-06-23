4 Incredible moments from the journey of WWE’S women wrestlers

In this slideshow, the defining moments of the revived WWE's Women's division will be recounted.

Palash Sharma CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2018, 12:39 IST

WWE women’s revolution is taking leaps and bounds to its glorious future from a shadowy past. The division is presently a far cry from the days when women used to wrestle in bra and panties matches. The current women's division is provided with a fairly equitable treatment to the men's division: the rivalries keep on improving, the time slot is slowly increasing and the superstars are more than willing to deliver their best.

With rumours floating around of women headlining WrestleMania 35, WWE have tried their best in the recent years to execute a number of first-ever matches. From an all women Royal Rumble to the first ever Women’s Money in The Bank, we have almost witnessed it all. Justifiably, WWE has reaped its rewards.

Today we look back at the most iconic of matches since the resurrection of the Women’s division from the Divas division that has defined the women’s revolution.

#1 First ever 30-minute Iron Woman Match

As in most cases in WWE, NXT was the harbinger of the Women’s revolution. On the September 16, 2015 episode of NXT, the general manager of NXT – William Regal announced that Bayley will defend the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: Respect against Sasha Banks.

What followed was pure magic. From an amazing heelwork by Sasha Banks to the perpetual underdog Bayley eventually winning in a physical and emotionally charged bout, this match exceeded its impossibly optimistic expectations.

Even before the match started, chants of 'Women's Wrestling' and 'You Deserve It' broke out. The aftermath of the whole NXT roster and Triple H and Stephanie McMahon coming out to congratulate the pair was outstanding. It is worth mentioning that this was the first-time women headlined a WWE special event.