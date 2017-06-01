From the Indie Rumor Mill: Dalton Castle's Ring of Honor contract is up at the end of June

Dalton Castle might be heading to WWE.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 01 Jun 2017, 19:51 IST

Is Castle heading to WWE?

What’s the story?

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dalton Castle’s contract with Ring of Honor is up at the end of the month. The report also suggests that the 31-year-old is on WWE’s radar.

In case you didn’t know...

Dalton Castle’s unique character has helped him rise to prominence in the professional wrestling industry. He portrays a flamboyant performer with androgynous characteristics and is accompanied to the ring by two men who act as human furniture.

However, what sets him apart is the fact that he is a babyface. Performers such as Adrian Street and Gorgeous George, who had similar gimmicks in the past, were usually heels that attempted to capitalise on the homophobia of the audience.

The heart of the matter

Dalton Castle is one of Ring of Honor’s most valuable assets, and it is clear that they want him to be an integral part of their programming moving forward. However, the promotion will have to come up with a substantial offer to retain the services of the Party Peacock, especially if WWE is interested in him.

What’s next?

As of now, Dalton Castle is still a member of the Ring of Honor roster. There will be more updates on his status with the company in the coming days.

Author’s take

If the Party Peacock were to sign with WWE, he would probably end up in NXT. Castle is certainly a talented performer, but his character needs to be produced carefully, and there is every chance that he could get lost in the shuffle in WWE.

