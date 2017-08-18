From the Indie Rumor Mill: Lucha Underground rein trouble; talks of closing down start again

Lucha Underground is possibly closing down.

Lucha Underground may be shutting its doors in the near future.

What’s the story?

As per Cagesideseats, rumours are rife once again that popular professional wrestling promotion Lucha Underground may be shutting shop in the near future.

Apparently, the company hasn’t been meeting its financial targets, despite being popular among fans the world over.

In case you didn’t know…

As we had previously reported, several pro-wrestling industry insiders were of the view that Lucha Underground was either going to close down completely or at the very least morph into something else.

Apparently, the rumours surrounding LU’s future seem to be largely negative -- with the primary focus on the company’s low revenues being the biggest factor behind it possibly shutting down soon.

The heart of the matter

Lucha Underground features several storylines that play out over the course of seasons -- much like a TV show -- instead of airing every week like WWE or GFW.

In spite of the fact that LU is much-loved by the hardcore professional wrestling community, its lack of revenue from the casual fan-base is being attributed as the likely cause of the company’s ongoing financial troubles.

What’s next?

The next episode of Lucha Underground will focus on the Cueto Cup and air on August 23rd (Season 3; Episode 32).

Author’s take

In my opinion, Lucha Underground is absolutely delightful just the way it is. There really is no need to unnecessarily change the format of the show that has served to enthral professional wrestling fans ever since its inception.

Now mind you, the talk of LU’s low revenues are commonplace in today’s professional wrestling landscape -- with the WWE ruling the industry as a monopoly. Nevertheless, smaller promotions such as LU are, in their own right, excellent sources of entertainment serving as viable alternatives to the WWE.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com