From the Indie Rumor Mill: Penta El Zero M robbed at gunpoint in Mexico

Lucha Underground Star Penta El Zero M was robbed in the middle of the street.

Penta El Zero M is a one-time Lucha Underground Champion

It was reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet that Lucha Underground and Lucha Libre AAA Star Penta El Zero M (formerly known as) Pentagon Jr. was robbed at gunpoint earlier today. According to sources close to Pentagon, he was travelling to a DEFY Wrestling event in Seattle and was on the way to the airport when three men with motorcycles surrounded his car. The three men were carrying firearms and were wearing masks. They approached Pentagon’s vehicle and demanded that he give them his cellphone, wallet, keys and backpack.

The reports mention that Pentagon pleaded the men to let him have his backpack since it contained his wrestling gear, mask and documents which he needed to travel. The masked offenders ignored Penta’s requests and left the scene with the valuables. The AAA Star was not harmed in any way during the incident, but he lost valuable papers which he needed to travel to the United States, including his passport.

Penta allegedly tried to enter the airport and board his plane without a passport, but the Mexican airport officials refused to let him through without proper paperwork. Penta El Zero M will not be appearing at the DEFY show scheduled for tonight and only after he gets the documents in order will he be travelling to the US for shows.

It is unfortunate that an incident like this stopped the one-time Lucha Underground champion from showing up at an event.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com