WWE News: Dave Meltzer's father enters hospice care for pancreatic cancer and kidney failure

30 Jun 2017

What’s the story?

We are saddened to inform you that according to a report on wrestlingnews.co, the father of renowned professional wrestling and MMA journalist Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer, has entered hospice care because of failing health.

Dave spoke at length about his father’s struggles with pancreatic cancer and kidney failure in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In case you didn't know...

Dave Meltzer is considered a guru in the field of combat sports journalism. He is associated primarily with the star-system that he uses to rate in-ring performances, that have become the benchmark in qualitatively determining how good a match is.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has been a mainstay of the wrestling world since the early 80s, and Dave Meltzer is as much a part of the wrestling realm, as indeed the performers have been. He has not missed an edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter since 2002 when his mother was diagnosed with an unfortunate heart complication.

The heart of the matter

In the latest edition of WON, Dave Meltzer wrote about how his father was hale and hearty in recent times before his health complications began only a couple of weeks ago. The cancer diagnosis happened as recently as last week, following which his father had to undergo surgery on 27th July.

Even though the surgery was successful, the cancer had spread to his kidneys by then, and Meltzer was informed that his father only has some time to live.

What's next?

Meltzer mentioned how he has not missed a single edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter since 2002, but of course during such difficult circumstances, one can hardly blame him if he does miss a few. At Sportskeeda Wrestling, we hope for a miracle and wish Mr Meltzer a recovery to full health soon.

Author’s note

This truly is a heartbreaking affair but one that is an inevitable part of life. Strength, love & prayers! As unfortunate as it is to break tradition, nobody would begrudge Meltzer taking some time off to spend time with his ailing father, during such trying times.

