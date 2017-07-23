From The Pro-Wrestling Rumor Mill: Japanese Pro-Wrestlers involved in a stabbing incident

Two Japanese wrestlers get into a knife fight!

Tsukushi attempted to stab a fellow wrestler

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that two Japanese pro-wrestlers were recently involved in a stabbing where Tsukushi, a female wrestler who performs under the Ice Ribbon promotion was caught trying to stab Kagetsu who works for Stardom and a few other promotions. The incident is not yet widely known, according to Meltzer, but he does mention that thanks to WOR, now it will be.

Meltzer said:

“Well it wasn’t a stabbing, it was an almost stabbing. So a wrestler named Tsukushi, she’s a women’s wrestler with Ice Ribbon she was at a place with Kagetsu who’s a women’s wrestler who works for a couple groups including Stardom. And Tsukushi tried to stab — you know we’re talking about — she tried to stab Kagetsu. This was earlier today actually, last night and the police came and Tsukushi was arrested. I don’t wanna say no one knows about it. But it’s not like it’s out in Japan. It will be now. But that’s what happened.”

Meltzer also mentioned that this news, if it goes public will be greatly detrimental to Tsukushi's career especially due to the fact that she's a big star in Japan and news like this can really damage her reputation.