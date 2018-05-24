From The Rumor Mill: Next year's WrestleMania could be the longest in history

WrestleMania weekend could be getting a whole lot longer.

WrestleMania 35 could be the longest WWE pay-per-view in history

What's the story?

It was recently revealed that all WWE pay-per-views would now have an earlier start time and run for at least four hours, but it appears that WrestleMania 35 could be set to start much earlier than usual and become the company's longest pay-per-view event in history.

In case you didn't know...

All WWE pay-per-views are now slated to begin around 7 pm in The United States, which is midnight in the United Kingdom, this means that the shows will finish before midnight in their native country, but these time constraints won't affect the company's biggest show of the year.

This year's WrestleMania ran for around seven hours and many fans slated WWE for allowing the show to run for so long, but it appears that this could be the time frame that the company is looking for in future.

The heart of the matter

The changes to the pay-per-view's timings were discussed on a recent episode of The Wrestling Observer, where it was claimed that WWE may not feel the need to finish their WrestleMania events at midnight in the future.

If their kick off show matches are slated to begin at 5.30pm before the show runs on to midnight then that is at least six and a half hours, without any run over time. It means that WrestleMania could reach the point where it's double the time of the company's regular events, which are now slated to last for four hours.

WWE obviously has no time constraints when it comes to the WWE Network, but other networks that purchase the show will have a limit on how long they can broadcast. I

What's next?

Money in the Bank will be affected by these changes and should begin at 7 pm and last for around four hours. WWE's "big four" are expected to be much longer.

Author's take

The fans who were in attendance in New Orleans earlier this year will confess that they struggled to stay awake for the full seven hours. It was too much, with The Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT: Takeover and then knowing Raw and SmackDown are coming in the days that follow, it is just too much wrestling. WrestleMania this year could easily have cut an hour out, and hopefully, in future, they will think more about the quality than the quantity.