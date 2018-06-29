Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

From The Rumor Mill: Original Plans For Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar At SummerSlam

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.71K   //    29 Jun 2018, 19:51 IST

Will Roman Reigns be the #1 contender?
Will Roman Reigns be the #1 contender?

What's the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, before Kurt Angle cancelled the multi-man match at WWE Extreme Rules which would determine who would face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, there were already plans in place, which could still go through.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar has been the Universal Champion since WrestleMania 33 where he defeated Goldberg to win the title. With Lesnar as champion, the title hasn't really been defended all that often, with there being multiple PPV's between title defences on most occasions.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

Currently, the story is that Lesnar is refusing to defend the title in kayfabe, which has led RAw GM Kurt Angle to express his frustrations on social media.

As of now, if the multi-man match does go on to take place, two names who are definitely going to take part are Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns. Another man who could enter is former IC Champion Seth Rollins.

The heart of the matter

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan is still for Reigns to face Brock Lesnar.

The original plans were for Reigns to win the multi-man match at Extreme Rules which looks cancelled at the moment but could still take place. As #1 contender, the plan for Roman was to challenge Brock Lesnar and beat him to become Universal Champion.

Meltzer also added that to pacify the fans at SummerSlam, Braun Strowman could immediately cash-in his Money In The Bank contract after Roman wins the Universal Championship from 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar,

What's next?

We will find out more about the future of the WWE Universal Championship next Monday on RAW. Will Kurt Angle book the #1 contender's match for Extreme Rules? SummerSlam without one of WWE's top titles being defended would definitely be strange and I expect Lesnar to defend the title in Brooklyn.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.

WWE Raw Roman Reigns
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Huge update on Roman Reigns'...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Brock Lesnar's availability for...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar could face either...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Next opponent for Brock Lesnar...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Big storyline with Roman Reigns...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Reason Why Roman Reigns Missed RAW Revealed
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why Brock Lesnar...
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 34: 5 possible Stipulations for Brock...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Future plans for WWE Universal...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar breaks yet another big...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us