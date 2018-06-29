From The Rumor Mill: Original Plans For Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar At SummerSlam

Will Roman Reigns be the #1 contender?

What's the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, before Kurt Angle cancelled the multi-man match at WWE Extreme Rules which would determine who would face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, there were already plans in place, which could still go through.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar has been the Universal Champion since WrestleMania 33 where he defeated Goldberg to win the title. With Lesnar as champion, the title hasn't really been defended all that often, with there being multiple PPV's between title defences on most occasions.

Currently, the story is that Lesnar is refusing to defend the title in kayfabe, which has led RAw GM Kurt Angle to express his frustrations on social media.

As of now, if the multi-man match does go on to take place, two names who are definitely going to take part are Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns. Another man who could enter is former IC Champion Seth Rollins.

The heart of the matter

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan is still for Reigns to face Brock Lesnar.

The original plans were for Reigns to win the multi-man match at Extreme Rules which looks cancelled at the moment but could still take place. As #1 contender, the plan for Roman was to challenge Brock Lesnar and beat him to become Universal Champion.

Meltzer also added that to pacify the fans at SummerSlam, Braun Strowman could immediately cash-in his Money In The Bank contract after Roman wins the Universal Championship from 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar,

What's next?

We will find out more about the future of the WWE Universal Championship next Monday on RAW. Will Kurt Angle book the #1 contender's match for Extreme Rules? SummerSlam without one of WWE's top titles being defended would definitely be strange and I expect Lesnar to defend the title in Brooklyn.

