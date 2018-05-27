From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why Lana is the subject of another push in WWE

Lana could be the subject of a huge push over the next few months.

Lana could be set for a huge push as part of Rusev Day

What's the story?

Lana defeated Billie Kay in less than a minute last week on SmackDown Live to qualify for the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match next month, in her first match on SmackDown in 2018.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, WWE rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Lana was once seen as the manager of Rusev for a number of years before the company allowed her to start training to be a wrestler and then gave her a Women's Championship match at Money in the Bank last year.

It was then revealed on Total Divas that the company didn't want Lana to be seen as a wrestler anymore, which is why she was then moved back to being a manager, this time for Tamina Snuka.

Lana was recently part of The Mixed Match Challenge alongside her husband and took part in the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year, but the former dancer hasn't been able to secure a lot of TV time over the past few months.

The heart of the matter

Lana's push has seemingly come from out of nowhere but it appears that this was a hot topic of conversation on Backstage In WWE. Brad Shepard explained that Lana may not be seen as the bigest threat in the ring, but Vince McMahon wants to push her as a member of Rusev Day. (Transcript via Ringsidenews)

“I mean she sucks in the ring but she’s over and the fans love her so when she comes out and wins she’s over. She’s a great package with Rusev you know that’s where she should be. Not every woman on the roster needs to wrestle.”

Lana and Rusev have worked together on WWE TV before, but this could be different if they are made part of a stable including Aiden English, rather than just a couple.

What's next?

Lana has already secured her place in the Money in the Bank ladder match next month, so she will spend the next few weeks training and preparing for her first ever match of this calibre.

Author's take

Lana isn't the best wrestler, but she's entertaining and this is something that Vince McMahon is enjoying. It's highly unlikely that she will be the one lifting the Money in the Bank briefcase on June 17th, but she will definitely be part of the match and likely one of the women who takes most of the abuse from the unforgiving ladders.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com