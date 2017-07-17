From The Rumor Mill: WWE Bringing Back Saturday Night's Main Event?

by Sean Blake News 17 Jul 2017, 22:45 IST

What’s the story?

According to Pro Wrestling Times, WWE may be bringing back Saturday Night’s Main Event, a once fan favorite show that would occasionally air in place of Saturday Night Live on NBC.

In case you didn’t know...

Saturday Night’s Main Event was originally aired from 1985-1992, being a tremendous ratings success for NBC, most notably on February 5th, 1988, which featured a WrestleMania III rematch between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant. This drew 33 million viewers and a 15.2 rating, which is still the highest rated television show in professional wrestling history.

The show would return in 2006, featuring matches and wrestlers from both Raw and SmackDown, and eventually, the ECW brand joined in the show as well. The show would then periodically be done from that point forward, up until 2008, where the show once again went on hiatus.

The heart of the manner

The main key behind Saturday Night’s Main Event being so successful is that it featured matches that often took on a pay-per-view feel and it was being broadcasted live on free television. Some notable matches include the Hulk Hogan vs Andre The Giant rematch for the WWE title, John Cena and Triple H vs Kurt Angle, Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio, Shawn Michaels vs Shane McMahon in a Street Fight, and Batista’s first match after his return, in which he teamed up with then World Champion Rey Mysterio and Bobby Lashley, taking on Mark Henry, Finlay, and King Booker.

What’s next?

There is lots of time between now and spring 2018, which means whatever plans WWE may have at this time could change, especially with this report coming out so far in advance. However, if they do decide to hold the event, there should be no doubt that it will be a success like all the previous ones were.

Author’s take

This would be great to see come back, as it would allow for some more great moments and matches for live television, and they could even use this to do a televised Lesnar match, his first since March 2004. This would draw tons of viewers and would guarantee a good rating for the show.