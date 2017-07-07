From The Rumor Mill: WWE Considering Huge First Time Ever Match For The Women's Division

What was once the unthinkable may finally happen!

Will WWE pull off this historic feat at the Royal Rumble?

What's the story?

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that there have been talks of having a Woman’s Royal Rumble match next year at Royal Rumble in Philadelphia.

In case you didn't know...

The women’s revolution continues to grow and present more opportunities for the female talents on the WWE roster. The likes of Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch have been featured heavily over the last couple of years after they were all called up to the main roster simultaneously as part of the women’s revolution.

They have gone on to have marquee matches at some of WWE’s biggest shows of the year and have been involved in some ‘first of their kind’ matches. For example, Banks and Charlotte competed in the first ever Women’s Hell In A Cell match in October of last year.

The movement continues to gather pace as evidenced by the ‘Mae Young Classic’ tournament that will feature 32 women and air on the WWE Network

The heart of the matter

In regards to a women's Royal Rumble match, Becky Lynch recently spoke with The Amarillo Globe-News and was asked if she thinks the women will get their own Rumble. She said:

"I think there'll definitely be a time where the women get their own Royal Rumble. When you look at the fact that in July there is the Mae Young Classic taking place between 32 women. Then you have the women in NXT and the women on both brands. I think it's a year or two away from having our own Royal Rumble, then maybe our tag titles. The sky is the limit."

It wouldn’t be surprising to see a Women’s Royal Rumble match, as WWE has already been breaking ground the past year with historic matches.

The latest piece of history being made was the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match, won by Carmella(twice). The women of RAW recently participated in a first-time ever Women’s Gauntlet match as well, which was won by Sasha Banks.

What's next?

With the Royal Rumble scheduled to take place in six months from now, more details on this should be revealed as they begin to build to the event. And it is always possible that plans can change in a heartbeat, as has happened many times in the past.

Author’s take

This is great news and the pinnacle of the growth of women’s wrestling in WWE has been reached. The Royal Rumble match is WWE’s signature match of WWE’s annual programming and has led to some of the greatest wrestlers becoming champions in the main event of that year’s WrestleMania, and now women are going to be able to have that same opportunity.

The fact that the women will now be involved in this can only be seen as a positive and this is surely the biggest crowning achievement of those pushing for the growth of women’s wrestling, and it is certain that this will only lead to more iconic and important moments in the evolution of women’s wrestling.

