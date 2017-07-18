From the WWE Rumor Mill: 205 Live and Talking Smack in top ten of WWE Network content

Talking Smack was cancelled, but was it really due to low viewership?

What’s the truth regarding the top programs on the Network

What’s the Story?

Fans were in an uproar once Talking Smack was cancelled as a weekly program, with many citing the low viewership as the reason why it is nixed. However, the latest report on WWE Network programming suggests that Talking Smack and 205 Live are viewed a lot more than people think.

According to WWE Network News, 205 Live and Talking Smack were in the top ten for network content for the week ended July 16, 2017.

In case you didn’t know...

Talking Smack was cancelled as a weekly program following a statement from WWE claiming the decision was backed by viewership and subscriber data. However, a report from Sports Illustrated claimed that Vince McMahon ultimately made the decision to cut it due to the unscripted nature of the show.

The heart of the matter

The following are the top ten programs on the WWE Network according to WWE Network News:

NXT 401 (07/12/2017)

WWE Great Balls of Fire

WWE 24: Kurt Angle – Homecoming

WWE 24: Finn Balor

205 Live 33 (07/11/207)

WWE Talking Smack (07/11/2017)

WrestleMania 33

NXT 400 (07/05/2017

WWE Ride Along (Wilkes-Barre Way)

Music Power 10

According to the website, this data is a result of on demand viewing and doesn’t include any live feeds. The data on the list represents 5 days of data from the previous week and puts 205 Live and Talking Smack at the top for on demand viewing.

What’s next?

Talking Smack will now air only after pay-per-views, and it will eventually be phased out altogether. Expect the next edition of the show to air after WWE Battleground, which will take place on July 23, 2017.

Author’s take

While it is possible that there could be issues with live viewership, the on-demand numbers seem to indicate that there is a demand for Talking Smack, which means that the decision to stop airing it on a weekly basis is puzzling.

