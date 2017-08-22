From The WWE Rumor Mill: 8-Time TNA Tag Team Champion was backstage on RAW

Huge debut confirmed?

RAW GM Kurt Angle

What's the story?

According to a report from PWInsider, Bobby Roode was backstage during last night's Raw.

Sadly for the WWE Universe, the former NXT Champion did not make his much-anticipated main roster debut.

In case you didn't know....

Roode dropped the NXT Championship to Drew McIntyre at Takeover: Brooklyn III. Reports of the former TNA star's main roster call-up have gathered steam ever since the loss during SummerSlam weekend.

Roode is one of the seven NXT stars who are in line for a lucrative call-up on either one of the brands.

The heart of the matter

It seems WWE is sticking with the original plans of having Roode debut on Smackdown Live as he was not used on RAW.

Reports point to a big push for the former TNA World Champion. Baron Corbin's backstage heat and subsequent fall from grace in the eyes of the management and the card come as a boon for Roode.

It seems Roode will take Corbin's position on SmackDown Live as a WWE title push could be on the cards.

What's next?

While Roode's debut is a major possibility for tonight, Shelton Benjamin too was as spotted backstage on RAW. The Gold Standard is reportedly set to make a monumental return to the WWE on tonight's SmackDown Live.

RAW was sadly devoid of any major debuts or returns and we hope WWE has saved the best for the blue brand.

With John Cena moving to RAW, SmackDown needs some serious firepower. Benjamin and Roode are exactly what SmackDown's paper thin roster needs at this hour.

Author's take

I'll be convinced there a conspiracy to bury SmackDown if Roode does end up going to RAW. The Glorious One deserves to be on the blue brand and more so, the WWE Champion by next year.

Roode is a class act with years of experience under his belt. A feud with AJ Styles for the United States Championship heading into Hell in a Cell will liven up the product.

With that being said, who should Roode feud with upon his arrival on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section.