From The WWE Rumor Mill:  A new SmackDown Live tag team to form

What's the story?

Dave Meltzer is reporting on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that a new tag team will form within the SmackDown Live roster. According to Meltzer, the WWE is going to pair Aiden English and Rusev as a tag team going forward.

In case you didn't know...

Aiden English was originally in a tag team called The Vaudevillains with Simon Gotch. The team formed in June of 2014 and were NXT Tag Team Champions once.

The WWE called up The Vaudevillains to the main roster in April of 2016, but never really gained traction. Gotch would be released from the WWE in April of this year, and English would pursue a singles career from that point forward.

The heart of the matter

English and Rusev have worked side-by-side since Rusev started feuding with Randy Orton around SummerSlam this year. English even provided Rusev with a song for Rusev Day:

Meltzer reported that there was an 8-man tag team match for this week's edition of SmackDown Live, but management made the call to cut it out of the show. Rusev and English were going to team with Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable to take on The New Day and The Usos.

Even though the tag match never happened, the expectation going forward is Rusev and English will compete in the tag division.

What's next?

Since the match was cut from this week's edition of SmackDown Live, it is possible that it could take place next week when the show is live from Norfolk, Virginia on Halloween Night.

Author's take

Though I really like Aiden English and he's done a tremendous job since becoming a singles competitor, I don't think this as a permanent tag team. The reason is very simple, I believe Rusev should be in the main event scene.

Rusev not only is great in the ring, he's great on the microphone and has tremendous charisma and a great sense of humour. He should be going for the WWE Championship, not be in a tag team.

