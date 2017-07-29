From the WWE Rumor Mill: Adam Cole "on his way" to WWE?

Another former Bullet Club member is headed to the world's biggest pro-wrestling promotion.

by Rohit Relan News 29 Jul 2017, 01:05 IST

Adam Cole last worked for Ring of Honor

What's the story?

It has been speculated for the last couple of months that former ROH World Champion Adam Cole is set to join the WWE. The recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has confirmed this rumour yet again and claimed that Cole is indeed "on his way" to the world 's biggest promotion.

However, it has been pointed out by stillrealtous.com that acquiring Cole's services has not been a cakewalk for WWE and if it weren't for ROH, Cole would have been listed on WWE's roster page already.

In case you didn't know...

Adam Cole is a former three-time Ring Of Honor World Champion who was a member of the Bullet Club until his departure from the promotion. One of the hottest free agents in wrestling right now, he has elicited interest from WWE for a while, with even Vince McMahon reportedly being a fan of his.

In recent weeks, WWE has managed to sign two of the most popular ROH stars of recent years, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. It has been reported that Donovan Dijak and Lio Rush are on the cusp of joining the yellow brand as well.

The heart of the matter

According to stillrealtous.com, earlier this year, WWE contacted the current IWGP Tag Team Champions War Machine with a potential contract on offer. Upon learning about this communication, ROH legally threatened WWE which lead the latter to calm their approach.

However, citing the recent NXT debuts of O'Reilly and Fish, it can be deduced that everything is resolved and WWE is no more hesitant in bringing the talent who have previously worked for ROH onboard.

Due to the aforementioned development, Cole's debut is imminent with NXT being his most likely destination.

What's next?

The rumours regarding Adam Cole's joining have been circulating for quite a while now. In one of the interviews this year, Cole expressed his interest in being part of the NXT and admitted being a fan of the brand.

Since Cole hasn't appeared for any major promotions recently, it is very likely that we will see him in a WWE ring soon.

Author's Take

Adam Cole is an exciting talent who possesses both, adept in-ring acumen and proficient mic skills. WWE would be very lucky to get their hands on the young wrestler as he has proved on multiple occasions that he is indeed capable of performing on the biggest stage.

One could argue that Cole is good enough to debut on the main-roster right away.