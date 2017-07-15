From the WWE Rumor Mill: Adam Cole set to join WWE very soon

The NXT Universe better get ready for one of it's biggest stars yet

by Rohit Nath News 15 Jul 2017, 16:30 IST

Adam Cole, Bay-Bay

What's the story?

According to Cageside Seats, Adam Cole is expected to start with WWE very soon.

In case you didn't know...

Adam Cole left Ring Of Honor earlier this year, where he was the first and only-ever 3-time ROH World Champion. He was ultimately defeated for the title by Christoper Daniels, after which he was soon exiled from the Bullet Club after tensions with leader Kenny Omega.

He was then written off TV once he had his farewell match against Marty Scurll, the man who took his spot in the Bullet Club.

The heart of the matter

Cageside Seats says that Adam Cole and Kyle O' Reily are expected to start with WWE soon. However(incoming spoilers), it's well known that Kyle O' Reily already made his NXT debut in the latest set of tapings at Full Sail University.

Adam Cole to WWE has been long rumoured now, and it was well known that talks of it couldn't until his ROH contract expired in May. However, it's been two months now and it seems closer than ever that the 3-time ROH World Champion will eventually make his way to WWE.

Many fans feel that Adam Cole is tailor made for WWE. Cole's strength lies more in his character than his in-ring ability(which is not to say that he's a slouch in the ring by any means). He also has a great look for WWE as well.

Cole has stated in the past that he would like to go through the NXT system before coming up to the main roster. He has also expressed his dream to one-day headline WrestleMania.

What's next?

Adam Cole will be under wraps until it's time for him to finally make his NXT debut. It's highly possible that we might see him sitting in the crowd for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 3. That would be a sure indication that he's definitely arrived at WWE.

Author's Take

Adam Cole is indeed tailor made for WWE, and his eventual arrival onto the scene will make big waves. Cole is someone who fans look at and inevitably thinks that he will be a huge star in WWE.

It'll be great to finally hear the NXT and eventually WWE Universe chant "Adam Cole Bay-Bay!"

