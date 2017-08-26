From the WWE Rumor Mill: Asuka's main roster debut date possibly revealed

by Rohit Nath News 26 Aug 2017, 13:13 IST

Asuka is set to make her main roster debut soon

What's the story?

According to James McKenna of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Asuka is set to make her main roster debut in TLC this October 22nd. TLC will be a RAW-exclusive PPV, held in Minneapolis.

In case you didn't know...

Asuka has been undefeated since her NXT debut in October 2015. If she does debut at TLC, she will have passed 2 years since her debut, and thus a 2-year undefeated streak.

On the latest NXT tapings, Asuka relinquished her NXT Women's Championship, and the episode is set to air in less than two weeks. Her reign will officially end at 523 days when the episode airs.

Asuka suffered a collarbone injury at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn and is set to be out of action for 6-8 weeks. This time frame should be long enough for her to recover and make her main roster debut.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet stated on Twitter that Asuka is set to debut on the RAW brand upon her call-up.

The heart of the matter

James McKenna, who cryptically posted about the Kurt Angle-Jason Jordan reveal before it happened and has a good track record, posted on Twitter about Asuka's main roster debut and when it is expected to take place.

throwing it out there - from what i am hearing w/ recovery of her injury. first appearance for asuka is slated to be oct's TLC in Minnesota. — james mckenna (@chillhartman) August 25, 2017

The TLC Women's match will most likely involve Sasha Banks in some form(Unless she loses to Alexa Bliss next PPV and again on RAW) so that would be an interesting point to start off for Asuka.

It would make sense if she is shot straight to the title picture since she was built up as the most dominant champion in NXT history. Her current undefeated streak stands at 197-0, so it should be interesting to see her reach 200 wins.

What's next?

Asuka will be under recovery for the next 6-8 weeks and throughout the time, fans will be eagerly anticipating The Empress Of Tomorrow's main roster debut.

Author's Take

A PPV debut and making a statement would be quite the main roster start for the now-former NXT Women's Champion. Hopefully, she doesn't get the main roster treatment that superstars such as Baylay have gotten.

WWE has one of the most unique talents in the world at their hands, hopefully, they utilise her like she should be utilised.

