From the WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage details on the Mae Young Classic

The Mae Young Classic will see a diversion from the run-of-the-mill WWE format, and will focus on female talent.

The Mae Young Classic will feature a bevvy of talented female performers

What’s the story?

The WWE’s upcoming Women’s tournament, the Mae Young Classic, is reportedly set to feature about 30 female wrestlers who will compete over the course of two days at the Full Sail University in Florida.

New details about the event have been revealed, including the WWE’s intentions of recruiting an all-female group of backstage interviewers and ring announcers for the event.

In case you didn’t know...

As announced by WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, the WWE will organise a major Women’s tournament this July with episodes of said event set to be broadcast on the WWE Network.

The heart of the matter

The Mae Young Classic will feature about 30 women who’ll compete in a tournament format akin to that of the WWE Cruiserweight Classic last year.

Additionally, as we had previously reported, the WWE has advertised Jim Ross as one of the announcers for the Mae Young Classic. The promotion is also likely to bring in a female announcer to call the action alongside JR, with possible names being Renee Young, Lita or another female star.

Furthermore, the event will also see female referees officiating the matchups, with Kennadi Brink having debuted at an NXT live event this Thursday, and other female referees also apparently set to join the fray.

Apart from the WWE appointing female backstage interviewers and announcers, popular wrestlers such as Kairi Hojo, Io Shirai and Toni Storm are rumoured to be participating in the Mae Young Classic.

What’s next?

The Mae Young Classic will be taped at the Full Sail University in Florida over the course of two days, July 13th and 14th.

Author’s take

The Mae Young Classic is yet another example of the WWE taking baby steps towards revolutionising the women’s division

The WWE is making all the right moves in promoting female professional wrestling, and I, for one, am looking forward to the numerous female Superstars putting on a show this July.