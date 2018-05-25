Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    From the WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage details on Toni Storm's new WWE contract

    Toni Storm has signed with WWE, and here's an in-depth look at her new deal.

    Johny Payne
    SENIOR ANALYST
    News 25 May 2018, 03:17 IST
    1.53K

    Toni Storm seems primed to take the professional wrestling world by storm
    Toni Storm seems primed to take the professional wrestling world by storm

    What’s the story?

    As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Toni Storm’s new contract with WWE is a WWE UK deal and not an NXT contract.

    Besides, Storm has also been booked to appear at a couple of WWE UK events in the days to come.

    In case you didn’t know…

    Toni Storm has been competing in the sport of professional wrestling since the age of 13, and has performed for several notable promotions the world over.

    Storm competed in the WWE’s inaugural Mae Young Classic last year, and was eliminated in the tournament’s semi-finals by Kairi Sane.

    The heart of the matter

    Toni Storm presently performs for World Wonder Ring Stardom, among several other indie promotions as well, and is the current World of Stardom Champion.

    The Observer notes that Toni Storm’s current WWE deal is a WWE UK contract and not an NXT deal—adding that several other recently-signed UK talents have also been contracted to WWE UK deals rather than NXT ones.

    Furthermore, it’s unknown as to whether Storm will partake in this year’s Mae Young Classic or make NXT appearances.

    Nevertheless, Storm is now being advertised for the WWE’s upcoming UK title tournament events in London on June 18th and June 19th.

    What’s next?

    The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that the WWE higher-ups are incredibly high on the 22 year old New Zealand-born Toni Storm.

    While Storm is presently a part of the WWE UK talent pool, the pro-wrestling rumor mill has lately been abuzz by banter regarding her possibly becoming a mainstay on NXT in the days to come.

    Author’s take

    Toni Storm is perhaps one of the greatest in-ring performers in the world right now.

    Storm is an incredible athlete with tons of charisma—a rare combination that, if present, often propels a performer to super stardom in professional wrestling.

    Here’s hoping Storm signs an NXT deal with the WWE, and goes on to achieve great success on the yellow brand, and eventually the main-roster over the next couple of years. 

