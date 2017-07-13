From the WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage heat on Enzo and Cass

The duo is facing heat and were also not allowed in the locker room.

by Nishant Jayaram News 13 Jul 2017, 12:39 IST

Enzo Amore and Big Cass

What’s the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Enzo Amore has a lot of locker room heat at the moment and was even kicked off the WWE tour bus recently.

In case you didn’t know...

Enzo was until recently part of the much-loved tag team of Enzo and Cass, partnering with Big Cass. The two have a long real-life relationship, having first met as teenagers. The duo were called up to the main roster in 2016 after a three-year spell at NXT.

The partnership, which was hugely popular with the WWE Universe, broke earlier this year when Enzo was attacked by a mystery man, which later turned out to be his partner, Big Cass. The two faced each other in one-on-one action at the Great Balls of Fire PPV last week where Cass crushed Enzo.

The heart of the matter

As per the report in Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Enzo has been shunned by his fellow wrestlers in the locker room, although the report doesn’t mention the reason. The report states that Roman Reigns removed Amore from the tour bus, and “The Michael Jordan of Jargon” was also not let in the locker room.

The report goes on to say that Amore was also not pleased with the breakup of the tag team.

His former partner Big Cass is also not the most popular person in the WWE locker room and is facing some heat for his political views as he is supposedly a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

What’s next?

In the latest episode of RAW Talk, Cass revealed that he is no longer interested in wrestling Enzo as ‘he was in the past’ and that he will only fight him if Enzo wants to. He also said that his next target is Brock Lesnar, the current Universal Champion. Meanwhile, it’s unclear what will happen to Enzo and who he will feud in the future.

Author’s take

This is not the first time that a WWE wrestler is facing heat from his fellow peers and won’t be the last time. Enzo Amore may not be the most talented wrestler, but his mic skills are second to none and it would be the best if he is placed as a manager of another wrestler or used as comic relief.