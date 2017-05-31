From the WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage news on Enzo Amore's mystery attacker

Enzo Amore's attacker has been kept a mystery thus far on Monday Night RAW. Who really attacked the Certified G?

The Bonafide stud may have been betrayed by his closest friend

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, professional wrestling industry insider Dave Meltzer gave his take on Enzo Amore’s mystery attacker.

As per Meltzer, the mysterious attacker is none other than Amore’s longtime tag-team partner Big Cass.

In case you didn’t know...

Enzo Amore and Big Cass have performed as a team in the WWE since joining forces in 2013 back in NXT. The duo made their main roster debut on Monday Night RAW last year and are now one of the most popular teams on the WWE roster.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer noted that the storyline of Enzo Amore getting attacked backstage will continue over the next couple of weeks, with the purpose of said storyline to propagate a major Big Cass heel turn.

Additionally, he stated that the Enzo/Cass disbanding has been internally discussed in the WWE for quite some time now, with the main reason behind it being the fact that the Hardy Boyz have now replaced Enzo and Cass as the top babyface tag teams in WWE.

What’s next?

The WWE is apparently very high on Big Cass, with several industry experts stating that the promotion sees him as a potential main-event cadre star.

If one is to believe the rumour mill, Enzo and Cass may be heading for a split and fans will get a chance to watch them in singles competition in the weeks to come.

Author’s take

Enzo and Cass debuted on the main roster with much hype, and you can’t teach that!

Nevertheless, their run as a team seems to have reached its inevitable end now, with rumours of their potential split being a hot topic in the pro-wrestling community ever since he was knocked out backstage the first time.

It’ll be interesting to see how the situation plays out, and how long the WWE choose to keep the attacker a mystery.