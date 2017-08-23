From the WWE Rumor Mill: Beach balls were banned from Smackdown Live; Road Dogg claims otherwise

Find out why the Smackdown Live crowd seemed to be better behaved than the SummerSlam or Raw fans this past week.

Cesaro had the move of the night when he destroyed this beach ball at SummerSlam

What's the story?

If you were wondering why the Smackdown Live crowd at the Barclays Center this week was better behaved than the crowds in the same arena for SummerSlam and Monday Night Raw, there was a good reason.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported on a story where the WWE have officially banned beach balls and any pool related items from the arena for the blue brand's show.

In case you didn't know...

For the second year in a row, the WWE held events at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for four straight nights from NXT Takeover to Smackdown Live. The WWE announced they will return for the long weekend again in 2018.

The heart of the matter

According to Mike Johnson's report, the WWE issued an edict to the security staff of the Barclays to ban following items from the arena: beach balls, pool noodles, and anything inflatable.

There were several times during Smackdown that fans brought out beach balls, but the staff quickly confiscated them.

I had sent a tweet to the Lead Producer of Smackdown Live, "Road Dogg" Jesse James regarding the ban and congratulated him on a great show. He confirmed in a response back that they were there, but made sure the television audience didn't see them.

Oh they were there, you just don't see them — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 23, 2017

The WWE announcers acknowledged the beach ball incidents at SummerSlam and Monday Night Raw.

Cesaro jumped the barricade to confiscate a beach ball and completely tear it apart, while several beach balls were flying around the arena during the Finn Balor vs Jason Jordan match, as well as the main event of Roman Reigns and John Cena vs. Samoa Joe and The Miz.

What's next?

With the extended SummerSlam weekend completed, the WWE will now focus on the road to Survivor Series.

The next pay-per-view will be a Monday Night Raw branded one in No Mercy which occurs on September 24th on the WWE Network.

Author's take

First things first, thank you to Road Dogg for making the call to not even acknowledge people trying to throw beach balls around. Second, thank you to the security staff of the Barclays for stopping these incidents before they got started as I didn't even notice on the Smackdown Live broadcast.

These crowds need to quit trying to make a name for themselves for a minute of fame. It's annoying to the viewers, it's annoying to those in attendance trying to watch the show, and most importantly, it is disrespectful to the wrestlers in the ring.