From the WWE Rumor Mill: Big Cass to feud with Enzo until Great Balls Of Fire, Big Show at Summerslam

Big Cass' singles push is set to begin at Great Balls Of Fire

22 Jun 2017

Big Cass split with Enzo Amore on the latest edition of RAW

What’s the story?

According to Cageside Seats, Enzo and Cass are set to feud leading up to Great Balls Of Fire, after which Big Cass will be involved in a Summerslam program with Big Show.

In case you didn’t know...

Big Cass turned on Enzo this past episode of RAW after years of being together, out of which 14 months were on the main roster. Unfortunately, they didn’t pick up any gold during their run, but they were undoubtedly one of the most popular tag teams while they were together. Here is a clip of Big Cass turning on Enzo:

It seems like Big Cass is destined for a huge push as a singles star. Even when Enzo was out with injury last year for a month, Big Cass was still a heavily featured star, showing WWE’s faith in the 7-foot giant.

The heart of the matter

Cageside Seats reported that Enzo’s feud with Big Cass will probably only be until Great Balls Of Fire. This naturally seems to indicate that Cass will defeat his former tag team partner. They also reported that Big Cass’ Summerslam program will see him go head to head with Big Show.

A feud with Big Show makes sense as The World’s Largest Athlete was one of the suspects of the Enzo attacker storyline. He’s still a babyface, so he would be a solid opponent to put Big Cass over in his ascent to the top of the card.

What’s next?

Big Cass will get through his program with Enzo as a start to his singles push.

Author’s Take

It will be very interesting to see Big Cass' push. He has the look and calibre of a top WWE superstar, so it seemed inevitable that WWE would eventually break Enzo & Cass up in favour of a Big Cass singles push.

What is a shame is that Enzo & Cass have never touched any gold, either in NXT or the main roster. Hopefully, the break up doesn't affect Enzo negatively in any way.

