Sportskeeda's take on rumors of WWE wanting CM Punk back

Is WWE actually planning on pulling off the biggest returns in pro wrestling history?

Admit it. We all miss him!

In what would send the wrestling world into a frenzy, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer revealed that WWE would have no issues in getting CM Punk back into the company’s fold. The veteran wrestling journalist made the comment while talking about Mauro Ranallo’s unexpected return to the WWE as part of the NXT broadcast team.

He claimed that WWE is a company that everyone eventually returns, however horrible the relationship may have been when they quit.

Here’s what said

That’s why, no matter what is said, WWE wants CM Punk back and even though CM Punk was adamant about never doing it, history tells you time heals a lot of wounds.

While the quote doesn’t specifically state CM Punk’s return happening anytime soon, it does hint at WWE and CM Punk eventually burning bridges in making one of the biggest comebacks of the decade a reality. As Meltzer said if history is anything to go by then anything is possible. Ask Goldberg, Bret Hart and Sting and they would tell you why.

A disclaimer to everyone out there who got their hopes high after Meltzer’s statement – CM Punk is not coming back on immediate notice. AJ Lee recently claimed while promoting her book that her husband has no intentions – or more aptly put – no desire to return to the squared circle and more so one that WWE owns.

The former Divas Champion didn’t rule out her return though, as she claimed she still loves pro wrestling.

Another reason why CM Punk’s return will not happen anytime soon is due to his ongoing defamation lawsuit filed by WWE doctor Chris Armann against the former WWE Champion and Colt Cabana. CM Punk’s insistence on pursuing a career in MMA despite a forgettable beginning further rules out a possibility of the return coming to fruition this year.

But as they, never say never in pro wrestling, and we as fans should not stop believing. We all yearn for the Cult Of Personality to show up on RAW and the earlier, the better.

What do you think about Meltzer’s comments and the possibility of Punk’s comeback? Sound off in the comments section.