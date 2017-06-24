From the WWE Rumor Mill: Bobby Fish seen in Orlando ahead of tonight's NXT tapings

The multi-time Ring Of Honor champion was seen at the site of tonight's NXT tapings...

by Jeremy Bennett News 24 Jun 2017, 02:00 IST

Bobby Fish is a 15-year veteran in the pro wrestling industry...

What’s the story?

E-Wrestling News is reporting that former Ring Of Honor star Bobby Fish is in Orlando, Florida today. The next round of NXT tapings occurs tonight with the return of Mauro Ranallo to the WWE to handle the play-by-play duties.

In case you didn’t know...

Fish has been wrestling professionally since 2002, most prominently with Ring Of Honor. He’s a three-time Ring Of Honor Tag Team Champion as part of reDragon with Kyle O’Reilly. Fish has also held the Ring Of Honor Television Championship once.

The heart of the matter

Cameras spotted Fish entering Full Sail today with NXT producer Ryan Katz, and it was confirmed that he was seen backstage as well. All signs are pointing towards some sort of debut for the pro wrestling veteran during tonight’s tapings.

There was also a report from Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer earlier this year that Fish was hesitant to sign a long-term deal with Ring Of Honor as it could potentially jeopardise his chances of a WWE contract since he’s currently 37 years old.

What’s next?

With the NXT tapings just a few hours away, tune into Sportskeeda for the latest spoilers to come from the event tonight. If Fish is on-camera for the taping, expect his debut sometime within the next month as they typically tape three or four episodes.

Author’s take...

I’m very excited to hear that Bobby Fish is at Full Sail right now. If he doesn’t debut tonight, he is probably on his way just like when news broke of Austin Aries outside Full Sail before a taping over a year ago.

Fish is a great talent in the ring and can get it done as a solo act or in a tag team. With his former tag team partner Kyle O’Reilly not far away from NXT/WWE in Evolve, maybe we can see reDragon reunite down the road?