From the WWE Rumor Mill: Braun Strowman’s injury update and when he's expected to return

Strowman could be back earlier than expected from his elbow injury.

The Monster Among Men is coming

What’s the story?

WWE superstar Braun Strowman is expected to return from injury much sooner than many had anticipated, as reported by WrestleZone. Strowman, who had been on quite a roll prior to this setback, suffered an elbow injury a while back that has required surgery.

In case you didn’t know...

Strowman had been initially pencilled in for a Universal Title bout against Brock Lesnar in the near future, however, many thought those plans had been shelved due to this injury.

Following the initial diagnosis, a lot of people felt that the company would choose to instead put Roman Reigns in that spot, with The Big Dog set to take part in the fatal five-way at Extreme Rules to determine the number one contender.

The heart of the matter

What a showdown

The report suggests that Strowman is set to return “much faster” than the initial diagnosis of six months. Dave Meltzer was the first person to report that the proposed six-month figure was a worked number, with many now expecting Strowman to claim his expected match against Brock Lesnar – potentially at SummerSlam.

In terms of his return, he could be back as soon as mid-July.

What’s next?

Over the next few weeks we’ll likely see the build begin towards WWE Great Balls of Fire, with the company set to crown a new number one contender for the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules.

There’s a good chance that Strowman could return by attacking Lesnar at one of these events, however, it seems more likely that the build to their bout will take place on an episode of Raw.

Author’s take

It’s hard not to love Braun Strowman, especially when you go back and watch some of his assaults on Roman Reigns. In terms of the Brock Lesnar match, we’re not entirely sure how it’s going to play out, but the idea of Braun being F5ed is something we’re dying to see.