From the WWE rumor mill: Brie Bella preparing for in-ring return

The former Diva's Champion is set to make a comeback.

Brie Bella's training to get back to ring...how long will it take?

What’s the story?

The Bella Twins presence on weekly WWE programming has dwindled since the rise of the Women’s Revolution but a former Diva’s Champion may be returning to the ring soon.

Brie Bella took to twitter and hinted at returning to the ring with the hashtags “Journey begins” and “Women’s Wrestling.”

In case you didn’t know....

Brie Bella last wrestled for WWE in 2016 when she, her sister Nikki and several other women’s wrestlers competed in the 10-Woman Tag Team Match pitting Team Total Divas against Team B.A.D and Blonde.

She would then take an extended absence from the company citing family reasons and currently works as an ambassador for the company. She gave birth to her and Daniel Bryan’s daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, on May 9, 2017.

The heart of the matter

Brie and Nikki Bella have been posting photos on Instagram and seem to be training with Nia Jax under the tutelage of Daniel Bryan.

She posted the same photo from Twitter on Instagram and said the following regarding her in-ring return.

What’s next?

During a Comic-Con last month in San Diego, Brie discussed possibly returning to the ring as soon as 2018 which could see her return in time for WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

She competed in the last WrestleMania match with the Diva’s Champion on the line, so her return could see her team with her sister or challenge for one of the Women’s Championships.

Author’s take

Brie’s in-ring return is certainly an interesting idea considering how both shows have changed so much since her absence. It will be interesting to see which brand she joins.