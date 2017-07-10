From the WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar is said to be really happy with Samoa Joe match

Unexpected praise for Joe from Brock Lesnar.

@@WrestlingFan02_ by darshan.sheth News 10 Jul 2017, 23:55 IST

Joe walked out of the American Airlines Center looking really strong

What’s the story?

TheFightful.com reports that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is really happy with Samoa Joe and how their match turned out to be.

In case you didn’t know...

Lesnar and Joe went against each other at last night’s main event on Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Joe didn’t back down against the Beast Incarnate and brought his best to the table.

At one point in the match, it seemed like Lesnar was going to pass out. However, that was not the case as Lesnar landed an F-5 on Joe while still being held in the Coquina Clutch and pinned the Samoan Submission Machine for the win.

The heart of the matter

It is being reported by TheFightful.com that Lesnar was apparently “really, really happy” with Samoa Joe. The report said that Lesnar was “particularly thrilled that Joe was able to keep up with his physical style and was able to give it back.”

This comes as a surprise because Lesnar isn’t known to make such statements and usually doesn’t pay much attention to his bouts.

What’s next?

Both Lesnar and Joe are set to appear on tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW. It is to be seen if the WWE decides to continue their feud or have both men enter into new feuds.

Author’s take

It is heartening to hear because Joe is one of the best workers on the entire planet and has been for the past decade. The build up to their feud was amazing and it’s nice that Lesnar enjoyed the feud as well.

I would wish for Joe to continue feuding with Lesnar but Roman Reigns has already declared himself as the number one contender for the Universal Championship.