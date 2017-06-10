From the WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar to appear for every RAW other than the one before Great Balls of Fire

Brock Lesnar looks like he could finally be appearing on RAW for the weeks to follow.

Looks like Brock Lesnar could finally return to the ring next week

What's the story?

Cageside Seats reported that Brock Lesnar is rumoured to show up for all the episodes of RAW except for the go home episode, ie, the show before the Great Balls of Fire PPV.

In case you didn't know

Brock Lesnar has been missing RAW since the episode after WrestleMania where he came out to the ring just to show off his WWE Universal Title belt.

The fans have been really missing The Beast Incarnate on RAW and some even criticised WWE for letting a part-timer hold the prestigious Universal title and not even defending it regularly.

The heart of the matter

If the rumours are to be believed, the WWE Universe will finally get to see Brock Lesnar on RAW though it is unclear if he will be participating in any matches until Great Balls of Fire where he is set to face Samoa Joe for the WWE Universal Championship.

Brock Lesnar will allegedly be present for every episode of RAW right until the one before Great Balls of Fire.

What's next?

As previously reported by us, rumours suggest that Lesnar will probably retain his title at Great Balls of Fire and that WWE plans to have someone like Finn Balor challenge him next.

Author's Take

It looks like WWE is planning a month-long setup for the Lesnar-Joe matchup at the PPV next month with the two Superstars trash-talking each other and probably getting into an altercation of sorts.

If the Lesnar-Balor feud actually does happen, it will be one of the more interesting things to happen with the Universal Title scene in a while.