From the WWE Rumor Mill: Carmella to cash in her contract at SummerSlam

You better watch out, Naomi!

by Riju Dasgupta News 14 Aug 2017, 12:17 IST

Are we looking at the next SmackDown Live Women's Champion in the picture? Not you, Ellsworth.

What's the story?

According to the Rumour Roundup section of Cageside Seats, Carmella may be cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam, post the match between Naomi and Natalya.

In case you didn't know...

Carmella won her Money in the Bank contract in controversial fashion, after James Ellsworth climbed the ladder and handed her the briefcase. She was stripped of the briefcase on the following episode of SmackDown Live, by General Manager, Daniel Bryan.

Yet another match took place the week after, where Carmella climbed the ladder and officially won the Miss Money in the Bank contract. Now rumours have been circulating that she may cash it in during the SmackDown Live Women's Championship match at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

The latest rumour is that "The Princess of Staten Island" will cash in her Money in the Bank suitcase at the PPV. This would make sense, because Natalya vs. Naomi is a match that really hasn't had any real heat or build up.

Could we see Carmella coming out as the SmackDown Live Women's Champion after SummerSlam in Brooklyn?

What's next?

With only one episode of SmackDown Live remaining before SummerSlam, we have to look for signs of a tease that indicate what's on Carmella's mind. We also hope for a better build with regard to Naomi and Natalya heading into their big match.

Author's take

Honestly, a cash-in would save the match at hand. Nobody cares about the Naomi-Natalya match yet, not because the women aren't talented, but because of the lack of a storyline.

We sincerely hope that Carmella does cash in and in doing so, does make it a memorable moment for the women of SmackDown Live on such a grand stage. It would create interest in the division and create a storyline for the months to come. Otherwise, this would become just another match really.