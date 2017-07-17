From the WWE Rumor Mill: Cris "Cyborg" continues to take shots at Becky Lynch, could possibly have Summerslam match

The UFC Featherweight Contender may be in line to face the former SmackDown Women's Champion

by Rohit Nath News 17 Jul 2017, 13:58 IST

Becky Lynch and Cris Cyborg have been exchanging shots on Twitter

What's the story?

UFC Featherweight Title contender Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino continued to tease a match at Summerslam against Becky Lynch.

According to Cageside Seats, this may not be unintentional, and we might just see the UFC fighter make an appearance next month at the biggest party of the summer.

In case you didn't know...

Cris Cyborg and Becky Lynch started a bit of an exchange on Twitter, with Cyborg demanding a match against the former SmackDown Women's Champion:

Do I have to make 135 to play? Last woman standing? — #UFC214 CyborgNation (@criscyborg) July 11, 2017

No girl. Come getcha some! https://t.co/zKrOWjUSKk — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 11, 2017

Becky Lynch, however, did not back down!

I've never backed down from a challenge. Come at me bro. https://t.co/vbi7miqnRC — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 14, 2017

The heart of the matter

Cageside Seats reported that WWE has in fact worked out something with Cris Cyborg for a Summerslam appearance, which is why she has been feuding with Becky Lynch on Twitter.

Speaking of Twitter, it's not the only form of social media that she's been taking shots on. She added more fuel to the fire when she took another shot at the Irish Lass Kicker Becky Lynch on Facebook:

As you can see, Cyborg also demanded a match against Ronda Rousey, this time in the Squared Circle. The UFC Featherweight Contender seems hell bent on getting the Rousey match, and if she isn't going to get it in the Octagon, she certainly wants to lock it up in the Squared Circle.

What's next?

We'll have to wait for a while to see if Cris Cyborg does, in fact, make a Summerslam appearance. As of now, she has a UFC Featherweight title match at UFC 214 against Tonya Evinger on July 29th.

Her Summerslam appearance may be determined on whether she wins her match at UFC 214 or not. However, like always, she is the favourite going in.

Author's Take

Cris Cyborg being at Summerslam would be good publicity for WWE. However, she still isn't a full-fledged mainstream star as yet, so it may not draw as much as they would hope.

WWE will likely hope to rope in MMA fans to watch Summerslam by having her face one of their top stars. But facing Becky Lynch would mean that she would be the heel.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com