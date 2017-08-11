From the WWE Rumor Mill: Former Tag Team Champion cleared to return

What does the WWE have in store for the Bob Backland's mentee?

Can Darren Young be great "again?"

What’s the Story?

Several Raw Superstars have been pulled from WWE programming due to injury, but a former Tag Team Champion may be on his way back.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Raw Superstar Darren Young has been cleared for in-ring action by the WWE medical staff.

In case you didn’t know...

Young debuted alongside Heath Slater, David Otunga, Daniel Bryan, and several other wrestlers as a member of the Nexus and is one of the few Nexus originals to remain employed with the WWE.

Young primarily made a name for himself alongside Titus O’Neil and their team, the Primetime Player, but would become a singles competitor after WrestleMania 32.

After WrestleMania 32, Young would be paired with WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund with the gimmick of making “Darren Young Great Again;” a parody of Donald Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

The heart of the matter

Pro Wrestling Sheet claimed that Young passed his evaluation this week and could return to the WWE as soon as next week’s Raw.

Young would suffer from a hyperextended elbow following a bad fall on the apron on a Main Event Taping in January and would undergo surgery in February.

Young was not around for the Superstar Shakeup, but Pro Wrestling Sheet’s sources insist that Young will continue his stint as a Raw Superstar.

What’s next?

There doesn’t seem to be any plans to announce any other matches for the SummerSlam card, so Young will probably be kept off television until after the upcoming pay-per-view.

Young was positioned as a face before his injury, so the WWE may continue in that character direction when he returns.

Author’s take

Great to hear that Darren Young is in good health and is ready to come back. Hopefully, the WWE will have a plan for him when they are ready for him to return to TV.