From the WWE Rumor Mill: Did Xavier Woods know about Paige reference in Rap Battle?

What’s the story?

The New Day and The Usos were the talk of the wrestling world following their rap battle this past Tuesday and many fans have been wondering how The Usos got the Paige reference through WWE’s creative team.

According to Mega Ran, an associate of Xavier Woods and a rapper, The Usos did not show anyone their lyrics for the battle.

In case you didn’t know...

The New Day and The Usos began their feud when The New Day debuted on SmackDown back in June. The two teams faced off for the Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank 2017, but the match would end via count out.

The feud between The New Day and The Usos continued and would later lead to the rap battle that took place on the 4th of July edition of SmackDown, where Mega Ran was a part of The New Day’s entourage.

The heart of the matter

Mega Ran discussed about the rap battle by stating that Xavier Woods was the brainchild of the rap battle and had pitched the idea weeks ago. He went on to claim that he did not directly help The New Day with their lyrics, but was there to help them with their flow and delivery.

“For everybody who’s asking me, I did not write rhymes, I just kinda sat and listened. I helped them with their deliveries and getting down the cadence and stuff.”

He later claimed that the main reason the rap battle gave The Usos an advantage was because The Usos had one WWE producer check their lyrics and that both teams were asked to submit their scripts, but only The New Day obliged.

What’s next?

The Usos getting a chance to see The New Day’s lyrics but not letting The New Day see theirs may have been a major reason why The Usos were the better received of the two teams.

Had The New Day got a chance to see The Usos’ lyrics, this rap battle may have been a lot different.

Author’s Take

While it does seem like a sneaky move on The Usos’ part to preview the lyrics without sharing their own, the fact remains that the segment was still one of the best in recent memory.

Hopefully, we get to see something like this again but with both parties holding nothing back.