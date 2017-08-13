From the WWE Rumor Mill: Enzo Amore possibly turning heel at SummerSlam

The Bonafide Stud may shock the WWE Universe at SummerSlam.

Enzo Amore is to be put in a shark cage at Summerslam

What’s the story?

As noted in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Live, Enzo Amore will be the first babyface Superstar in WWE history to be locked inside a shark cage and suspended above the ring.

The Observer’s Bryan Alvarez asserted that the WWE’s decision to put a Superstar, in this case, Enzo Amore -- one of the most over babyfaces in the company today -- inside the shark cage, would, in fact, be a first in the company’s history.

Traditionally, only heels have been booked in the aforementioned spot, hence WWE booking Amore for that very spot may likely be a sign that they may turn him heel at the upcoming Cass vs Big Show ‘Shark Cage Match’ at SummerSlam.

In case you didn’t know…

Big Cass turning heel and feuding with his partner Enzo Amore has been one of the most prominent storylines in the WWE over the past few weeks.

However, in recent weeks, the Big Show has also been added to the ongoing Enzo-Cass saga, which in turn culminated in the WWE booking Cass vs Big Show in a match at SummerSlam, with Enzo locked up in a shark cage and suspended above the ring.

The heart of the matter

With Big Show and Big Cass set to face each other, The Observer noted that Enzo Amore is likely to drop a foreign object from the shark cage, with this object likely ending up with and helping Cass rather than Big Show.

This, in turn, could possibly lead to Enzo costing Big Show the match and turning heel in the days to come.

Furthermore, yet another detail that was noted is the WWE likely turning Enzo heel and orchestrating a shock reunification with his former friend Cass.

What’s next?

Big Show vs Big Cass (with Enzo Amore suspended in a shark cage) is set to go down at WWE’s SummerSlam PPV on August 20th.

Author’s take

Well, heel turn or not, I seriously hope the WWE doesn’t make the mistake of sending Enzo back to NXT or demote him to 205 Live.

In my opinion, they ought to end the Enzo-Cass rivalry at SummerSlam and use Enzo purely as an entertainer and mouthpiece rather than forcing him to take on better-conditioned wrestlers in one-on-one matches. The Certified G’s future literally hangs in the balance at SummerSlam.