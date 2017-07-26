From the WWE Rumor Mill: The Big Show to fight Big Cass at SummerSlam

A "giant" of a match could be added to the "Biggest Party of the Summer"...

by Jeremy Bennett News 26 Jul 2017, 02:54 IST

The feud between Big Cass and Big Show escalated this week on Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that he expected Big Cass to face The Big Show at Summerslam.

In case you didn't know...

Big Show entered the Enzo and Cass picture several weeks ago when Big Cass blamed Big Show for the attacks on Enzo.

Thanks to Corey Graves showing the backstage camera footage, Cass was the one who attacked Enzo causing the break-up of one of the most popular tag teams in the WWE.

The heart of the matter...

According to Meltzer, the WWE officials are very high on Big Cass due to his size and look. That would be why they decided to split a very promising tag team a little over a year after they debuted on the main roster.

Meltzer also stated that pairing Cass with a credible veteran like The Big Show will help jump start Cass' singles career in terms of in-ring work and getting heat with the WWE Universe.

What's next?

After the beating that Big Cass gave The Big Show, one could expect Show to demand a SummerSlam match against Cass on the next edition of Monday Night Raw.

The last time Big Show and Angle were face to face, it didn't go well when Angle was assuming it was Big Show who attacked Enzo, giving him this match could be a way for Angle to make it up to Big Show for being wrong.

Author's take...

Much like the matches against Braun Strowman, I fully expect a good match between Big Show and Big Cass. It'll be interesting to see how fast they decide to push Big Cass after this current feud.