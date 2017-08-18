From the WWE Rumor Mill: Extravagant entrance expected for Aleister Black at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

What does WWE production have in store for the proprietor of the Black Mass kick?

by Jeremy Bennett News 18 Aug 2017, 15:46 IST

Aleister Black has captivated the NXT Universe since his debut in Apri

What's the story?

In a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested that Aleister Black would receive an extravagant entrance during his match with Hideo Itami at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III.

In case you didn't know...

For 14 years, Black was known around the world as Tommy End. He wrestled in promotions such as Insane Championship Wrestling, Progress Wrestling, and Revolution Pro Wrestling. He made his NXT debut at NXT Takeover: Orlando in April and defeated Andrade Cien Almas.

The heart of the matter

Black already has a unique entrance where he appears to rise from the darkness much like Graf Orlock in the 1922 classic vampire movie Nosferatu. He appears to be in a zen-like state the entire time he walks to and gets inside the ring. Take a look at his entrance from his debut in Orlando:

Any further details of Black's Takeover entrance are unknown at this time, but one can imagine that the theatrics will be on the same level as the ones we've become accustomed to seeing from The Undertaker and Finn Balor.

What's next?

Aleister Black will face Hideo Itami at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, which takes place this Saturday on August 19, 2017.

Author's take

Aleister Black already has one of the best entrances in NXT and all of WWE. To hear that there is something special in the entrance at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III definitely has me excited.

From the moment Itami and Black faced off in an NXT ring, I was full of excitement for a potential match. I think the Itami vs. Black match is going to steal the show on Saturday.

