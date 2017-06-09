From the WWE Rumor Mill: Finn Balor sent to Japan to lure top NJPW talents

WWE is apparently trying to recruit NJPW stars with the help of Finn Balor.

Finn Balor is acting as WWE’s missionary

What’s the story?

According to WrestlingNewsWorld, Finn Balor is in Japan to persuade a few of New Japan Pro Wrestling stars to sign with the WWE. The inaugural Universal champion is currently in Japan to do some promotional work for WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Before signing with WWE in 2014, Balor spent around eight years in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He wrestled under the ring name Prince Devitt and was a huge hit with the Japanese fans. The Irishman was also responsible for the inception of the wildly popular Bullet Club and served as the group’s leader.

The heart of the matter

The report from WrestlingNewsWorld suggests that Finn Balor is in Japan to recruit performers such as Marty Scurll to WWE. The Villain recently made headlines when he joined the Bullet Club, and he has been a consistent performer on the Independent circuit as well.

Earlier, WNW reported that WWE was high on other NJPW stars such as Sanada, Kenny Omega and The Guerillas of Destiny.

What’s next?

According to WNW, WWE is bullish on Scurll, and they expect to sign him by the end of the summer. However, this rumour is probably best taken with a pinch of salt.

Author’s take

WWE’s intentions to break into the Japanese market are evident. They already have a Superstar in Shinsuke Nakamura, but the company apparently wants some more names that have a following in the far east. Furthermore, Scurll and Omega are two names that any promotion would love to have on their roster.