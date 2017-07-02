From the WWE Rumor Mill: Former ROH wrestlers expected to sign with WWE

Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole and War Machine could be heading to WWE.

Who else is rumoured to be heading to NXT?

What’s the story?

Several former ROH wrestlers are rumoured to sign with NXT in the near future and a tag team may be on their way as well. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Hanson and Raymond Rowe of the tag team War Machine could also sign with the WWE through NXT.

In case you didn’t know...

NXT has been heralded by many fans as one of the best wrestling shows available. Though some wrestlers are homegrown, the bulk of the talents have come from the independent circuit and have gone on to the main roster.

Several critics say that NXT’s roster has been depleted by callups to the main roster and is in need of rejuvenation.

The heart of the matter

Aside from War Machine, Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole are also expected to join the world’s largest wrestling promotion. Former ROH and NJPW superstar Bobby Fish recently made his NXT debut and is expected to form reDragon once again, when O’Reilly signs with WWE.

What’s next?

If Hanson and Rowe do sign with NXT, they will more than likely go on to challenge Akam and Rezar of The Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Championships at some point. There is also a good chance that any of these rumoured signees could have their debut matches at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III.

Author’s take

War Machine coming to NXT would be a great thing for the current roster and could definitely add some excitement to the tag team division. The Authors of Pain are on a dominent run and don’t seem to have an equal in the tag team division, but War Machine could be the team to take the belts from them.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com