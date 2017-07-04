From the WWE Rumor Mill: Hardy Boyz and Anthem Sports close to cracking a deal regarding Broken gimmick

Broken Gimmick in WWE? EXCELLENT!

What’s the story?

The Hardy Boyz and Anthem Sports have been at war ever since Anthem prevented The Hardy Boyz from using the “Broken” gimmick outside of Impact Wrestling. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that The Hardy Boys and Anthem are close to reaching a new deal regarding the usage of the Broken Characters.

In case you didn’t know...

The Hardy Boyz left Impact Wrestling back in February following contract disputes. The Hardys would wrestle on the independent scene for a while and were eventually sent a cease and desist from Impact Wrestling over the usage of the broken gimmick.

Since their return to the WWE, fans have desired to see the Broken characters on WWE programming, but the ongoing negotiations have prevented Matt and Jeff from being Broken Matt and Brother Nero.

The heart of the matter

While Meltzer gave no specifics regarding the deal between Impact and The Hardy Boyz, he did suggest that the deal would be reached soon. No terms of the deal have come out nor have any member of the Hardy Family or Anthem Sports discussed anything regarding the Broken Characters.

What’s next?

There is a chance that the Hardy Boyz could use the Broken Gimmick by SummerSlam if an agreement is reached by the end of this month.

The Hardys are currently battling for the Raw Tag Team Championships and are expected to win due to Sheamus taking time off soon. However, there is a chance that The Hardy Boyz could lose the championships to someone else to facilitate their descent into Broken Matt and Brother Nero.

Author’s take

After months of anticipation and back and forth on social media, it looks like Anthem and The Hardy Boyz might be on their way to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement. Hopefully, the WWE does right by the gimmick and gives Matt and Jeff the creative freedom they need to make the gimmick excellent.