From the WWE Rumor Mill: High profile matches to be added to WWE Great Balls of Fire

All top RAW Superstars are expected to be in action at WWE Great Balls of Fire while Strowman may return.

by Prityush Haldar News 15 Jun 2017, 18:29 IST

The American Airlines Center will play host to the PPV on July 9

What’s the story?

WWE are going all in on the inaugural Great Balls of Fire PPV. The Wrestling Observer have reported that the company is planning to set up some high profile matches for the event.

While the main event between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe is already pencilled in, the creative team is looking for ways to feature other top talents such as Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and The Miz on the card.

In case you didn’t know...

The sports entertainment business is going through a difficult phase. WWE has been losing viewers on a weekly basis and the ratings are at an all-time low. The Brock Lesnar-Samoa Joe main event has gained some interest but the event is far from being sold out.

WWE has had to give out tickets at discounted prices in the past and the company is looking to avoid such a predicament again.

The heart of the matter

The main event match between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe has already created a lot of buzz in the WWE Universe. Fans are excited to witness the dream matchup. To complement that stellar main event, WWE is planning to add some more high profile matches on the card giving the fans plenty of reasons to tune in.

The Miz and Dean Ambrose have been feuding over the Intercontinental Championship for a long time now and the two are expected to go at it once again at Great Balls of Fire. Elias Samson is also another contender who might be added to the match making it a Triple Threat. Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt are also on the verge of being booked for the PPV in a match after this week’s war of words between the two on RAW.

The tag team division will feature a gimmick match between the Hardy Boyz and the team of Sheamus and Cesaro. Enzo and Cass are also rumoured to face the Revival in a storyline that culminates with the Revival being revealed as the mystery attackers on RAW.

Another interesting piece of news coming in is that Braun Strowman might make his return at the PPV, going one-on-one against his long-time rival, Roman Reigns. Alexa Bliss is also rumoured to defend the RAW women’s championship against Nia Jax.

Finn Balor is still not booked for the event but may be added to the card in the weeks leading up to the PPV.

What’s next?

WWE Great Balls of Fire is scheduled to emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on July 9. The show will be streamed live on the WWE Network.

Author's Take

WWE has put in a lot of effort to make the PPV an annual affair. This event will mark Brock Lesnar’s first title defence since winning the championship at Wrestlemania.

WWE has been hitting record low numbers on both their shows and the onus will be on the creative team and the talent to put on some stellar matches and regain some viewers before Summerslam.