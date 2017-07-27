From the WWE Rumor Mill: Huge backstage update on the next Superstar shake-up

We might be seeing another superstar shake-up on the horizon

by Rohit Nath News 27 Jul 2017, 23:34 IST

The last superstar shake-up was beneficial to RAW more than SmackDown Live

What's the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been talks of another Superstar shake-up this year. One of the ideas of the Shake-up, however, involves something quite different from last time.

In case you didn't know...

This year after WrestleMania, Vince McMahon himself came out on RAW to announce that there would be a Superstar Shake-up between superstars of RAW and SmackDown Live.

However, there was much confusion in the entire thing, and superstars would just show up on other brands and they would be declared members of the other roster.

One of the biggest criticisms of the Superstar shake-up was that a lot of the superstars that made SmackDown Live better than RAW from the original draft till WrestleMania were shifted to RAW. As a result, SmackDown Live has dipped in quality since WrestleMania 33.

The heart of the matter

WON reported that WWE is in talks of doing a Superstar Shake-up post-Summerslam, and went on to describe that there will be some "reverse drafts",i.e, superstars being sent from the main roster to NXT.

While it might seem early for another Shakeup, The Observer notes that there is definitely talk of making a few roster moves in the fall. There has also been talk of sending one or more Superstars from the main roster to WWE NXT. The moves from the main roster to NXT would be for talents that were major stars in NXT that Vince McMahon simply is not going to push on RAW or SmackDown, even if they are over, or talents who are doing nothing on the main roster with the feeling that they could be more useful as top stars in NXT.

The part about superstars moving down to NXT is an interesting one for sure. It would benefit hugely to send some superstars down to NXT, create some buzz and come back eventually to the main roster as fresh faces.

Some superstars who would benefit from going down to NXT would be Dolph Ziggler, Dana Brooke and Apollo Crews, to name a few.

What's next?

WWE is getting ready for Summerslam, their second biggest PPV of the year. It'll be interesting to see if another big shake-up is held after that.

Author's Take

It's too soon for another superstar shake-up, but the part about sending main roster stars down to NXT is a very interesting concept. There should be a shake-up where some superstars who aren't doing much get sent down, while a few top names from NXT get the big call-up to RAW or SmackDown.

It would be a very different concept but one that fans would tune into for sure.

