WWE News: Eric Bischoff accidentally reveals the mystery person in Kurt Angle's storyline?

You won't believe who Kurt Angle may have been talking to at the end of Raw last week....

by Jeremy Bennett Breaking 15 Jul 2017, 00:31 IST

Kurt Angle and Corey Graves have been receiving mysterious texts for several weeks...

Thanks to Reddit user FisherTwelve for posting a transcript of the most recent edition of Bischoff On Wrestling podcast with Eric Bischoff. In the episode, Bischoff says that the person that is coming to Monday Night Raw next week to join Kurt Angle to confess is none other than Dixie Carter.

Check out the transcript from the podcast word for word below:

Bischoff: Uhh, alright...I'm sure I'm going to be burning a bridge with this one, cause I'm not supposed to know about this. And hopefully, nobody gets into any trouble over this because leaks happen, right? But you remember the storyline with AJ and Claire? Hausman: Oh my god, yeah. How could you forget? Bischoff: WWE is ripping that off. Dixie is Claire and Kurt is AJ. Hausman: Wow. So you're saying Dixie and Kurt have been having an affair? He's been cheating on his wife? Bischoff: I'm saying the storyline, that everyone is alluding to, is shockingly familiar to AJ and Claire.

For those who are unfamiliar, Bischoff is referring to AJ Styles and Claire Lynch from an angle in 2012. Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels (Bad Influence / The Addiction) claimed they had evidence that Styles was having an affair with Dixie Carter, but they were helping a mutual friend in Claire who was pregnant.

Claire would claim that the baby is AJ’s and tries to blackmail him. Due to a negative reaction to the acting of Claire, Impact stopped the story line quickly and revealed that the baby was not AJ’s before moving on.

It will be very interesting to see if Dixie Carter is going to appear on Raw this week. That will definitely send shockwaves through the professional wrestling world.