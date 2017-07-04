From The WWE Rumor Mill: Injured Superstar to be out of action until 2018

This is awful!

The fans will have to wait to witness one of the hottest feuds in recent memory.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet revealed some distressing news on Tommaso Ciampa’s status and his impending return from injury. Satin reports that Ciampa will miss in-ring action for the remainder of the year and is expected to be back in early 2018.

This comes at a time when Triple H and his booking team down at NXT planted the seeds of a feud between former #DIY partners, Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. In case you didn’t know, Ciampa turned heel and attacked his long-time friend and tag team partner Johnny Gargano after their NXT Tag Team Titles match at NXT Takeover: Chicago against the Authors of Pain.

The entire angle received critical acclaim from fans and pundits, with many branding it the most shocking moment of the year. Ciampa would go on to make an appearance on the May 21st episode of NXT to explain his actions – which would sadly be his last appearance till date.

The turn naturally built up the anticipation of a programme between the two former partners. which will now come to fruition after a year.

As for Ciampa’s injury, the former NXT Tag Team Champion suffered a torn ACL at an NXT Live Event in Highland Heights during a match between Sanity and #DIY. While the injury was a big jolt to his immediate future, the timing of it was even worse as it happened two days prior to Takeover Chicago.

When it comes to his rehabilitation, Ciampa underwent surgery to fix the torn ACL in May in Birmingham, Alabama. While early 2018 is tentative period of his return, you can never rule out a premature comeback as many stars have pulled it off in the past.

We at Sportskeeda wish Ciampa a speedy recovery.