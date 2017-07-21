From the WWE rumor mill: Injured WWE Superstar almost ready to return

Darren Young is almost ready to return after shoulder surgery.

What's the story?

According to PWInsider, former WWE Tag-Team Champion Darren Young is almost ready to return from injury.

In case you didn't know...

Darren Young injured his shoulder in early January 2017, during a taping of WWE Main Event that was held before RAW. Young was facing Epico and the injury required him to undergo shoulder surgery.

At the time of his injury, Darren Young was in the middle of his "Make Darren Young Great Again" gimmick and was being managed by WWE legend Bob Backlund.

Heart of the matter

PWInsider is reporting that Young could return to the ring as soon as next month and is on the verge of getting medical clearance. Young has been out after having shoulder surgery for nearly 6 months.

It is not known what plans WWE have for Young when he eventually returns, nor a date for said return to WWE television.

What's next?

Darren Young will have to get fit and wait for a chance to return to WWE television. Young's run with Bob Backlund by his side wasn't really doing well when he went down with injury so it will be interesting to see what plans WWE have for him.

Author's take

WWE broke up a successful tag-team when they broke up the Prime Time Players. Darren Young hasn't really done well since the break-up with Titus O'Neil.

WWE putting Young back into some sort of tag-team may just be the best solution for now, unless they give him a new gimmick altogether.