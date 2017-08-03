From the WWE Rumor Mill: Io Shirai returns to Stardom and will not sign with WWE

The Japanese wrestler is set to return to the promotion where she made the biggest impact.

Shirai's injury played a part in her not making it to the WWE

What's the story?

Io Shirai, one of the best female wrestlers in the world, is set to re-sign with World Wonder Ring Stardom, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The report, which can be found on 411 Mania, claims the Japanese star had bid farewell to the promotion but complications arising from an injury curtailed her plans and she is to return to Stardom now.

In case you didn't know...

Shirai was all set to join the WWE and had said goodbye to the Stardom promotion in hopes of recuperating from a neck injury.

The Japanese Superstar started wrestling at the age of 16 and has spent a number of years in various promotions including AAA in Mexico.

Dave Meltzer, of The Wrestling Observer, reported that the 27-year-old had accepted an offer from the WWE on 15 May.

The heart of the matter

The report now suggests that the WWE actually stalled on a contract for Shirai even though they had conducted their medical for her neck injury months ago.

The WWE didn’t decide against taking the Japanese Superstar on board and wanted her to take time off and conduct rehab on her neck.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to have worked out for the 27-year-old as the WWE is avoiding signing wrestlers who have a history of concussions and neck injuries.

What's next?

Shirai contacted Rossy Ogawa of Stardom and was ready to come back to the promotion. She did have a great time during her first stint with the promotion and made headlines when she attacked Oedo Tai.

The Japanese is set to feature with Viper in the Queen’s Quest Group and will also wrestle in the Five Star Grand Prix tournament.

Author's take

Io Shirai is legitimately one of the best wrestlers in the world but sometimes things don’t work out for the best and while Shirai would be upset at not making it to the WWE, this still can be seen as a positive for her.

Stardom was the promotion which made her the big name she has become and she can continue her good work with the promotion now.

It isn’t right to blame the WWE for not taking her in, given their policy of not signing wrestlers with neck issues. However, they should have decided on Shirai’s future as soon as they found an issue with her neck.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com