From the WWE Rumor Mill: Io Shirai's debut in the WWE postponed due to injury

Shirai has signed with the WWE since May 2017.

According to The Wrestling Observer, Shirai is suffering from a neck injury and will not be able to join NXT until she tends to it.

Shirai is a widely successful and popular female wrestler hailing from Japan. She has won a number of titles and many other accolades in a number of Japanese promotions.

Shirai’s most notable stint was in World Wonder Ring Stardom, where she wrestled from 2011-2017. During her time there, she won the World of Stardom Championship, the Wonder of Stardom Championship, High-Speed Championship, among many other titles.

Shirai has also worked with current WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Asuka who was then known as Kana. It was revealed in May of this year that Shirai has signed a contract with the WWE and is expected to start soon.

The Wrestling Observer has reported that an injury was detected on Shirai’s neck, during the WWE Medical tests. Due to this, she will not be debuting for the company until she has recovered.

However, she is still expected to begin her stint in the company very soon.

Shirai is expected to debut in the WWE as soon as her neck injury is dealt with.

Shirai is a phenomenal worker and having her in the WWE will be very fruitful for the company. I hope her injury isn’t major and that she makes her debut for the company as soon as possible.

It would be delightful to see Shirai go at it against her former rival Asuka and partake in newer feuds with Ember Moon, Niki Cross and others.

