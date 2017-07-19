From the WWE Rumor Mill: Jason Jordan-Kurt Angle storyline to be lengthy; Chad Gable to stay on SmackDown

Chad Gable and Jason Jordan will feature on opposing brands.

In the latest episode of Raw, Kurt Angle revealed that Jason Jordan was his son

What’s the story?

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, the saga between Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle will continue over the next few months as a central storyline on Raw. However, Jordan’s former tag team partner Chad Gable won’t switch brands anytime soon.

In case you didn’t know…

In July 2015, Gable and Jordan teamed up after the former coaxed the latter for nearly two months. However, it wasn’t until the January 2016 tapings of NXT that the two were officially named American Alpha.

They enjoyed a successful run as a tag team and went on to capture SmackDown Tag Team Championships. On July 17, 2017, Kurt Angle announced that Jason Jordan was his long lost son and essentially confirmed that the 28-year-old was a member of the Raw roster.

The heart of the matter

The report suggests that Jordan is set for a midcard level push, and it appears that his relationship with Angle will only grow as the Raw General Manager tries to be a father figure for Jordan.

However, the future of the American Alpha is up in the air. As of now, there aren’t any immediate plans to bring Chad Gable over to the Raw brand from SmackDown. The wrestler all but confirmed the news already when he posted this on Instagram:

You and I my friend, we've done everything doable. #readywillingandgable A post shared by Chad Gable (@wwegable) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

What’s next?

It looks like Chad Gable will now have to find a new tag team partner. As for the Jordan-Angle storyline, it will be interesting to see how the WWE develops the story in the coming weeks. Jordan, for his part, looks set for the big singles push on Raw.

Author’s take

That the American Alpha is a thing of the past is disheartening. Together, Jordan and Gable had been so successful. They had definitely spiced up the competition in the Tag Team division of the SmackDown brand alongside the Usos, Hype Bros and New Day.

It’s a real shame that WWE’s recent storytelling, with the brand split to blame in this case, has fallen back into old habits of decimating the tag team division.

